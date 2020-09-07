Taiwanese fishermen swept into sea by rogue waves

Coast Guard members pulling the fishermen out of the sea. (Coast Guard Administration photo) Coast Guard members pulling the fishermen out of the sea. (Coast Guard Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two fishermen have died while two are in critical condition, and four others are wounded after they were swept into the sea by rogue waves while angling at the Daxi Fishery Port in northeastern Taiwan's Toucheng Township on Monday morning (Sept. 7).

According to Yilan County Fire Bureau statistics, as of noon on Monday, four people had lost vital signs, and four other suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident, CNA reported. They were sent to the National Yang-Ming University Hospital, the Camillians Saint Mary’s Hospital Luodong, and the Tri-Service General Hospital Songshan Branch for treatment.

The National Yang-Ming University Hospital said that anglers surnamed Lin (林) and You (游) had lost vital signs when they arrived at the hospital, and both passed away after receiving emergency treatment.

The Camillians Saint Mary’s Hospital Luodong said that the hospital treated one angler who had no vital signs upon arrival but has since been resuscitated and is currently in an intensive care unit, per CNA.