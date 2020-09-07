  1. Home
2.5 million people register for Taiwan's Arts Fun voucher 2.0 drawing

Results to be announced via online broadcast Sept. 8 with Culture Minister Lee Yung-te in attendance

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/07 11:58
Taiwan's Culture Ministry launched Arts Fun voucher 2.0 (Pexels photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The amount of people registering for the Arts Fun 2.0 voucher drawing has reached 2.5 million as of Sept. 6.

In order to give a boost to the arts in Taiwan during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Culture launched its second wave of paper coupons, which are known as the Arts Fun 2.0 voucher (藝FUN券2.0).

600,000 sets of coupons, each worth NT$600 (US$20), will be distributed in the drawing, according to the ministry. Government statistics show 400,000 people registered just on Aug. 31, the first day of the one-week registration period.

Three groups of people are qualified for the vouchers: those who did not get the Arts Fun 1.0 vouchers, those who are under 18 or over 65 years of age, and those who have disabilities.

The coupons can be used until Feb. 28, 2021, at more than 10,000 stores, including movie theaters, record shops, and book stores.

The results will be announced Tuesday (Sept. 8) in an online broadcast where Culture Minister Lee Yung-te (李永得) will be in attendance.
Arts Fun voucher
Ministry of Culture
Lee Yung-te

