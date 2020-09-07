Minnesota 4, Real Salt Lake 0

|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|4
|—
|4
First half_None.
Second half_1, Minnesota, Gasper, 1 (Molino), 53rd minute; 2, Minnesota, Lod, 4 (Reynoso), 62nd; 3, Minnesota, Hayes, 2 (Edwards), 75th; 4, Minnesota, Lod, 5 (Dotson), 90th+1.
Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Zac MacMath, Andrew Putna; Minnesota, Dayne St Clair, Greg Ranjitsingh.
Yellow Cards_Reynoso, Minnesota, 56th; Beckerman, Real Salt Lake, 73rd.
Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Kieso, Ian McKay, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.
___
Real Salt Lake_Zac MacMath; Justen Glad, Erik Holt, Nedum Onuoha; Kyle Beckerman (Damir Kreilach, 77th), Nick Besler (Corey Baird, 73rd), Sam Johnson, Everton Luiz; Douglas Martinez (Maikel Chang, 73rd), Giuseppe Rossi (Albert Rusnak, 78th), Tate Schmitt.
Minnesota_Dayne St Clair; Jose Aja, Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire; Osvaldo Alonso (Hassani Dotson, 18th), Jan Gregus, Robin Lod, Kevin Molino, Emanuel Reynoso (Raheem Edwards, 72nd); Mason Toye (Jacori Hayes, 64th).