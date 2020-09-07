Taiwan reports new imported coronavirus case from Philippines

Workers wearing protective suits eat at restaurant with plastic sheet barriers to curb spread of COVID-19 in Quezon city, Philippines. Workers wearing protective suits eat at restaurant with plastic sheet barriers to curb spread of COVID-19 in Quezon city, Philippines. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunda (Sept. 6) announced one new case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) imported from the Philippines.

During a special press conference on Sunday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced there was one new imported coronavirus case, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan to 493. Case No. 493 is a Taiwanese man in his 40s who lived in the Philippines for an extended period of time doing business and returned to Taiwan on Sept. 3.

The CECC said that the man developed a fever, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, chest tightness, muscle aches, and other symptoms in the Philippines on Sept. 1. He did not take medication or seek medical attention while in the Philippines.

He reported that he had been living with a Philippine citizen who had upper respiratory symptoms. The friend sought medical attention on Sept. 3 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 that same day.

The CECC pointed out that Case No. 493 took the initiative to inform the airline that he was unwell before boarding the plane on Sept. 3 and wore protective clothing and a mask throughout the journey. When he arrived in Taiwan, he also proactively informed quarantine personnel that he was experiencing suspicious symptoms of the disease.

His initial test came back negative, but because he continued to experience chest tightness, shortness of breath, and other symptoms, he underwent another test and was confirmed to have coronavirus on Sept. 6. He is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital isolation ward.

According to the CECC, the health department has identified five of the man's contacts, all of whom were crew members on his flight to Taiwan. They have been told to undergo self-health management as it was deemed that they were properly protected throughout the flight.

The CECC on Sunday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 88,385 COVID-19 tests, with 87,362 coming back negative.

Out of the 493 confirmed cases, 401 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," and one was the undetermined case of a Belgian engineer who arrived in early May to work on a wind farm project in Changhua County. To date, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 473 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 13 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.

The Philippines currently has 237,365 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 3,875 deaths.