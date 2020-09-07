Philadelphia 3, New York Red Bulls 0

|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|—
|3
|New York Red Bulls
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half_1, Philadelphia, Aaronson, 3 (Bedoya), 36th minute.
Second half_2, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 4 (Wooten), 68th; 3, Philadelphia, Real, 1 (Ilsinho), 78th.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; New York Red Bulls, Ryan Meara, David Jensen.
Yellow Cards_None.
Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Jeremy Hanson, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Raymon Gaddis, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo (Matt Real, 77th), Mark McKenzie; Brendan Aaronson (Anthony Fontana, 77th), Alejandro Bedoya, Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro (Ilsinho, 61st); Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Andrew Wooten, 27th).
New York Red Bulls_Ryan Meara; Kyle Duncan, Mandela Egbo (Jason Pendant, 67th), Tim Parker, Amro Tarek; Cristian Casseres Jr, Kaku (Brian White, 82nd), Daniel Royer, Jared Stroud (Omir Fernandez, 57th), Florian Valot (Dru Yearwood, 83rd); Tom Barlow (Mathias Jorgensen, 67th).