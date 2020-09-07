Encarnación homers, White Sox finish 4-game sweep of Royals

Kansas City Royals pitcher Carlos Hernandez (71) walks off the field with a team trainer during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicag... Kansas City Royals pitcher Carlos Hernandez (71) walks off the field with a team trainer during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Hernandez was hit by a line drive. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) catches a throw while Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert (88) steals second base during the sixth inn... Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) catches a throw while Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert (88) steals second base during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert (88) dives back to second base as Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) attempts a pickoff during the si... Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert (88) dives back to second base as Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) attempts a pickoff during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

A trainer comes to the aid of Kansas City Royals pitcher Carlos Hernandez (71) after he was hit by a line drive during the sixth inning of a baseball ... A trainer comes to the aid of Kansas City Royals pitcher Carlos Hernandez (71) after he was hit by a line drive during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Chicago White Sox pitcher Alex McRae, right, and catcher Yasmani Grandal (24) celebrate following a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Ka... Chicago White Sox pitcher Alex McRae, right, and catcher Yasmani Grandal (24) celebrate following a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. The Chicago White Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-2. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) takes the ball from relief pitcher Josh Staumont (63) during the seventh inning of a baseball game agains... Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) takes the ball from relief pitcher Josh Staumont (63) during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Chicago White Sox designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (23) is congratulated by teammate Yasmani Grandal (24) after his three-run home run during the s... Chicago White Sox designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (23) is congratulated by teammate Yasmani Grandal (24) after his three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Edwin Encarnación hit a three-run homer, Dallas Keuchel threw five scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep.

Keuchel (6-2) left the game with lower back stiffness after throwing a few warmup pitches before the sixth inning and is considered day to day. He threw 49 pitches, allowed two hits and struck out two.

The AL Central-leading White Sox went ahead 5-0 in the seventh inning against reliever Josh Staumont. Encarnación hit a 448-foot blast into the second deck of the fountains beyond the wall in left-center to score Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu, who had singled to extend his hitting streak to 20 games.

Royals starter Matt Harvey (0-3) was yanked after throwing 40 pitches. He went 2 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and one run.

Yolmer Sanchez started the third inning with a double to left-center and scored on a single by Grandal.

With two outs in the sixth, Luis Robert walked and stole second, and Nomar Mazara doubled to the gap in left-center to put the White Sox ahead 2-0.

Edward Olivares hit his first home run as a Royal, a two-run blast into the left-field bullpen off Steve Cishek that got Kansas City within 5-2 in the seventh.

Grandal, Encarnación and Abreu drove in runs in the eighth for Chicago.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: RHP Carlos Hernandez left the game with a stomach contusion after he was struck by Danny Mendick's line drive.

UP NEXT

White Sox: After a day off Monday, Chicago begins a two-game series at Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Royals: Begin a four-game series at Cleveland on Monday. RHP Brad Keller (3-1, 1.93 ERA) will face RHP Zach Plesac (2-1, 1.33), who allowed one run in six innings against the Royals in his last start.

