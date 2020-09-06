The Latest: Osaka and Djokovic in action on Day 7 at US Open

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sep... Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in New York. Djokovic won 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, walks off the court after winning a match against Marta Kostyuk, of the Ukraine, during the third round of the US Open tennis c... Naomi Osaka, of Japan, walks off the court after winning a match against Marta Kostyuk, of the Ukraine, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Angelique Kerber, of Germany, reacts after winning a match against Ann Li, off the United States, during the third round of the US Open tennis champio... Angelique Kerber, of Germany, reacts after winning a match against Ann Li, off the United States, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

The U.S. Open reaches its midpoint today under a sunny sky with temperatures topping out in the low 80s Fahrenheit (around 28 degrees Celsius).

The day begins with Angelique Kerber — a three-time Grand Slam champion who won at Flushing Meadows in 2016 — trying to extend her strong run through the bracket, facing 28th-seeded Jennifer Brady. Fourth-seeded Naomi Osaka plays later.

On the men's side, top-seeded Novak Djokovak is trying to stay unbeaten in 2020 and extend his bid for a fourth U.S. Open title.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports