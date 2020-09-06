All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|6
|1
|2
|20
|13
|2
|Toronto FC
|5
|2
|3
|18
|16
|11
|Orlando City
|4
|2
|4
|16
|17
|12
|Philadelphia
|4
|2
|3
|15
|12
|9
|Montreal
|4
|3
|1
|13
|11
|9
|New York City FC
|4
|5
|0
|12
|8
|8
|New England
|2
|2
|5
|11
|7
|8
|New York
|3
|4
|2
|11
|7
|10
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|2
|11
|8
|9
|D.C. United
|2
|4
|3
|9
|9
|13
|Cincinnati
|2
|4
|3
|9
|6
|12
|Nashville SC
|2
|4
|2
|8
|5
|9
|Chicago
|2
|5
|2
|8
|8
|14
|Inter Miami CF
|1
|6
|1
|4
|6
|11
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|3
|2
|17
|20
|15
|Seattle
|4
|1
|3
|15
|15
|7
|Houston
|3
|2
|4
|13
|16
|14
|Los Angeles FC
|3
|2
|3
|12
|21
|16
|Minnesota United
|3
|3
|2
|11
|14
|14
|LA Galaxy
|3
|3
|2
|11
|13
|15
|Portland
|3
|3
|2
|11
|14
|17
|Real Salt Lake
|2
|1
|5
|11
|13
|10
|FC Dallas
|2
|1
|4
|10
|8
|5
|Vancouver
|3
|6
|0
|9
|10
|18
|Colorado
|2
|3
|3
|9
|11
|15
|San Jose
|2
|3
|3
|9
|14
|19
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Orlando City 3, Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 4, D.C. United 1
New York City FC 3, Chicago 1
Columbus 0, Cincinnati 0, tie
New York 1, New England 1, tie
FC Dallas 3, Minnesota 1
Sporting Kansas City 1, Colorado 1, tie
LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 2
Real Salt Lake 4, Portland 4, tie
Nashville 1, Miami 0
Seattle 3, Los Angeles FC 1
Montreal 1, Toronto FC 0
Miami 0, Atlanta 0, tie
Chicago 0, Cincinnati 0, tie
Columbus 1, Philadelphia 0
D.C. United 1, New York 0
Houston 3, Minnesota 0
New York City FC 2, New England 0
Orlando City 1, Nashville 1, tie
FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie
Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie
LA Galaxy 3, Portland 2
Los Angeles FC 5, San Jose 1
Houston 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Atlanta 1, Orlando City 1, tie
Vancouver 3, Toronto FC 2
Colorado 1, San Jose 1, tie
New York City FC at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Miami, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 11 p.m.
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.