American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|27
|13
|.675
|_
|New York
|21
|18
|.538
|5½
|Toronto
|21
|18
|.538
|5½
|Baltimore
|18
|21
|.462
|8½
|Boston
|14
|27
|.341
|13½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|25
|15
|.625
|_
|Cleveland
|24
|15
|.615
|½
|Minnesota
|25
|16
|.610
|½
|Detroit
|17
|20
|.459
|6½
|Kansas City
|14
|26
|.350
|11
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|23
|13
|.639
|_
|Houston
|21
|18
|.538
|3½
|Seattle
|17
|22
|.436
|7½
|Los Angeles
|16
|25
|.390
|9½
|Texas
|13
|25
|.342
|11
Oakland 8, San Diego 4
Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 4, Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 10, Houston 9, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3
Boston 9, Toronto 8
Seattle 5, Texas 3
L.A. Angels 7, Houston 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Richards 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 3-2), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 6:37 p.m.
Houston (Javier 4-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 6:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.