  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/06 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 11 8 .579
Connecticut 9 10 .474 2
Washington 5 12 .294 5
Atlanta 5 14 .263 6
Indiana 5 14 .263 6
New York 2 16 .111
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 15 3 .833
x-Las Vegas 14 4 .778 1
x-Minnesota 13 5 .722 2
x-Los Angeles 13 5 .722 2
x-Phoenix 12 7 .632
Dallas 6 12 .333 9

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday's Games

Connecticut 96, Indiana 77

Las Vegas 89, Atlanta 79

Phoenix 83, New York 67

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Connecticut at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.