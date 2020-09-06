WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Connecticut
|9
|10
|.474
|2
|Washington
|5
|12
|.294
|5
|Atlanta
|5
|14
|.263
|6
|Indiana
|5
|14
|.263
|6
|New York
|2
|16
|.111
|8½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|15
|3
|.833
|—
|x-Las Vegas
|14
|4
|.778
|1
|x-Minnesota
|13
|5
|.722
|2
|x-Los Angeles
|13
|5
|.722
|2
|x-Phoenix
|12
|7
|.632
|3½
|Dallas
|6
|12
|.333
|9
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Connecticut 96, Indiana 77
Las Vegas 89, Atlanta 79
Phoenix 83, New York 67
Dallas at Washington, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.