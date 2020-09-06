All Times EDT
|Tampa Bay
|27
|13
|.675
|8-2
|L-1
|13-6
|14-7
|New York
|21
|18
|.538
|5-5
|L-2
|13-7
|8-11
|Toronto
|21
|18
|.538
|6-4
|L-2
|8-8
|13-10
|Baltimore
|18
|21
|.462
|4-6
|W-2
|9-13
|9-8
|Boston
|14
|27
|.341
|4-6
|W-2
|7-16
|7-11
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|Chicago
|25
|15
|.625
|7-3
|W-3
|11-9
|14-6
|Cleveland
|24
|15
|.615
|7-3
|W-1
|10-8
|14-7
|Minnesota
|25
|16
|.610
|5-5
|W-5
|16-4
|9-12
|Detroit
|17
|20
|.459
|6-4
|L-4
|9-11
|8-9
|Kansas City
|14
|26
|.350
|2-8
|L-5
|7-12
|7-14
|Oakland
|23
|13
|.639
|5-5
|W-1
|14-5
|9-8
|Houston
|21
|18
|.538
|5-5
|L-3
|16-7
|5-11
|Seattle
|17
|22
|.436
|7-3
|W-4
|9-8
|8-14
|Los Angeles
|16
|25
|.390
|7-3
|W-4
|10-12
|6-13
|Texas
|13
|25
|.342
|2-8
|L-4
|9-10
|4-15
|Atlanta
|23
|16
|.590
|6-4
|L-2
|13-6
|10-10
|Philadelphia
|19
|16
|.543
|8-2
|L-1
|13-9
|6-7
|Miami
|17
|17
|.500
|4-6
|W-1
|6-9
|11-8
|New York
|18
|22
|.450
|4-6
|W-1
|9-11
|9-11
|Washington
|14
|24
|.368
|3-7
|W-2
|4-12
|10-12
|Chicago
|23
|17
|.575
|5-5
|L-2
|11-9
|12-8
|St. Louis
|16
|15
|.516
|5-5
|W-2
|9-9
|7-6
|Milwaukee
|18
|20
|.474
|5-5
|L-1
|8-10
|10-10
|Cincinnati
|18
|22
|.450
|5-5
|W-1
|8-12
|10-10
|Pittsburgh
|12
|26
|.316
|3-7
|L-1
|6-13
|6-13
|Los Angeles
|30
|11
|.732
|8-2
|L-1
|15-6
|15-5
|San Diego
|24
|17
|.585
|6-4
|L-1
|12-6
|12-11
|Colorado
|19
|20
|.487
|5-5
|W-1
|9-12
|10-8
|San Francisco
|19
|21
|.475
|5-5
|W-1
|10-9
|9-12
|Arizona
|15
|25
|.375
|2-8
|L-1
|9-9
|6-16
Oakland 8, San Diego 4
Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 4, Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 10, Houston 9, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3
Boston 9, Toronto 8
Seattle 5, Texas 3
L.A. Angels 7, Houston 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Richards 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 3-2), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 6:37 p.m.
Houston (Javier 4-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 6:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Oakland 8, San Diego 4
St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3
Washington 10, Atlanta 4
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Francisco 4, Arizona 3
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Atlanta (Anderson 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Richards 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 3-2), 6:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-0) at San Francisco (Gausman 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.