Baseball Glance

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Tampa Bay 27 13 .675 New York 21 18 .538 Toronto 21 18 .538 Baltimore 18 21 .462 Boston 14 27 .341

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 25 15 .625 Cleveland 24 15 .615 Minnesota 25 16 .610 Detroit 17 20 .459 Kansas City 14 26 .350

West Division

W L Pct Oakland 23 13 .639 Houston 21 18 .538 Seattle 17 22 .436 Los Angeles 16 25 .390 Texas 13 25 .342

___

East Division

W L Pct Atlanta 23 16 .590 Philadelphia 19 16 .543 Miami 17 17 .500 New York 18 22 .450 Washington 14 24 .368

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 23 17 .575 St. Louis 16 15 .516 Milwaukee 18 20 .474 Cincinnati 18 22 .450 Pittsburgh 12 26 .316

West Division

W L Pct Los Angeles 30 11 .732 San Diego 24 17 .585 Colorado 19 20 .487 San Francisco 19 21 .475 Arizona 15 25 .375

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Oakland 8, San Diego 4

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 10, Houston 9, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3

Boston 9, Toronto 8

Seattle 5, Texas 3

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Richards 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 3-2), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 6:37 p.m.

Houston (Javier 4-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 6:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Oakland 8, San Diego 4

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3

Washington 10, Atlanta 4

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3

Sunday's Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami (TBD) at Atlanta (Anderson 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Richards 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 3-2), 6:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-0) at San Francisco (Gausman 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.