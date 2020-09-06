Pollster dissects Tsai’s decision-making process in opening Taiwan to US pork

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a press conference on Aug. 28, President Tsai Ing-wen announced the new policy of opening the Taiwan market to U.S. pork containing ractopamine, an additive that reduces fat content in meat, and allowing the importation of U.S. beef from cattle over 30 months old, sending shock waves across Taiwan in a decision unquestionably the most controversial of Tsai’s second term.

A week after the announcement of the policy, You Ying-lung (游盈隆), an opinion poll expert and chairman of the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation, said now is the time to examine President Tsai’s decision-making penchants.

You said that Tsai has cultivated in herself the quality of being like a lion and a fox. He surmised that the only reason Tsai made such a political decision against her usual ideological pattern was because of Alex Azar.

You guessed that the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) brought a proposal to Tsai that she could not refuse. As for the nature of the proposal, nobody but the insiders knows for now.

During the press conference, Tsai said that opening the market to U.S. pork has nothing to do with the upcoming U.S. presidential election. This is nonsense, according to You.

“Experience tells us Tsai’s comment reveals what she intends to hide,” he said.

Subsequent explanations made by the Cabinet were all prefabricated political statements, he continued. They were a mixture of truth and lies intended to make the controversial decision look like it was made voluntarily and the result of long deliberation.

According to You, the decision goes against the collective will of the Taiwanese people.

“Frankly speaking, I haven’t conducted a poll on the issue, but according to my observation and experience regarding Taiwan’s public opinions,” he said, “the poll results would be very unfavorable to the government.”

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said that after the decision they conducted an internal poll that resulted in a toss-up. You said that people familiar with how the DPP operates know that this is a method used to support an already determined policy; he noted that there were no details about the poll except for its results, and said it is a dishonorable practice to fool people.

The lineup during the press conference was an indication that President Tsai wanted others to shoulder responsibility for the decision along with her, You said. Contrary to the past practice of letting spokespeople for the Presidential Office announce her policy decisions, President Tsai brought the vice president, the premier, and the DPP’s legislative whip together to the podium.

The pollster also declared that the decision-making process with regard to opening Taiwan to U.S. pork shows that a new mode of oligarchy has been established in Taiwan’s political arena.

He went on to say that because Tsai hastily made the decision to allow the importation of U.S. pork, there was no input from the country’s legislature. Nor did she consult with the public for their opinions on the issue.

Tsai has criticized Ma Ying-jeou’s administration for opening Taiwan to U.S. beef without due process, but now she has made the same mistake, according to the pollster. He added that no matter how sacred the U.S. pork policy is, there are many things that merit criticism and review, and the ruling team ought to have asked the public for their input.