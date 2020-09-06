Vancouver 3, Toronto FC 2

|Toronto FC
Vancouver
First half_1, Vancouver, Cavallini, 1 (Adnan), 17th minute; 2, Toronto FC, Osorio, 1 (Pozuelo), 25th.
Second half_3, Vancouver, Baldisimo, 1, 57th; 4, Toronto FC, Pozuelo, 3 (Piatti), 71st; 5, Vancouver, Nerwinski, 2 (Rose), 76th.
Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; Vancouver, Thomas Hasal, Isaac Boehmer.
Yellow Cards_Adnan, Vancouver, 44th; Ciman, Toronto FC, 76th; Cavallini, Vancouver, 78th; Baldisimo, Vancouver, 82nd; Auro, Toronto FC, 86th; Raposo, Vancouver, 90th+7.
Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Chris Wattam, Marie-Han Chretien Gagnon, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Alain Ruch.
Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Laurent Ciman (Chris Mavinga, 81st), Omar Gonzalez, Justin Morrow (Tsubasa Endoh, 90th+2); Marky Delgado, Liam Fraser (Jozy Altidore, 63rd), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; Ayo Akinola (Nick DeLeon, 70th), Pablo Piatti.
Vancouver_Thomas Hasal; Ali Adnan, Derek Cornelius, Erik Godoy (Jake Nerwinski, 46th); Michael Baldisimo (Ranko Veselinovic, 90th), David Milinkovic (Ryan Raposo, 70th), Leonard Owusu, Andy Rose, Russell Teibert; Theo Bair (Tosaint Ricketts, 75th), Lucas Cavallini (Cristian Dajome, 90th).