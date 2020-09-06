Germany: Protesters clash with police in city of Leipzig

Pyrotechnic flairs illuminate the scene as people demonstrate to support two squat dwellings in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday Sept. 5, 2020. The demonst... Pyrotechnic flairs illuminate the scene as people demonstrate to support two squat dwellings in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday Sept. 5, 2020. The demonstrators are marching under the motto "Connecting struggles - For solidarity neighbourhood", after two squats in the city experienced violent riots. (Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP)

Police officers flee from pyrotechnics thrown during a demonstration to support two squat dwellings, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Leipzig, Germany. The... Police officers flee from pyrotechnics thrown during a demonstration to support two squat dwellings, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Leipzig, Germany. The demonstrators are marching under the motto "Connecting struggles - For solidarity neighbourhood," after two squats in the city experienced violent riots. (Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP)

Participants of a demonstration march to support two squat dwellings through the Connewitz district of Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The ... Participants of a demonstration march to support two squat dwellings through the Connewitz district of Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The demonstrators are marching under the motto "Connecting struggles - For solidarity neighbourhood," after two squats in the city experienced violent riots. (Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators protesting against gentrification clashed with police in the eastern German city of Leipzig for a third night in a row, injuring 11 officers, police said Sunday.

The protests, which started Thursday night, began after police ended the squatting of two buildings in the city last week, the German news agency dpa reported.

The report said that during the riots on Saturday night, police were attacked with fireworks and pelted with stones. Protesters build street barricades and and put garbage cans on fire.

The pilot of a police helicopter hovering over the protests in the Leipzig neighborhood of Connewitz was blinded by a laser, dpa said. Several protesters were temporarily detained to verify their identities.