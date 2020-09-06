Separation of powers longstanding principle in Hong Kong: HK legal group

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong's Progressive Lawyers Group (PLG), a pro-democracy group consisting of local lawyers and citizens holding law degrees, rebutted the argument made by the Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) that separation of powers does not exist in the special administrative region.

During the press conference on Sept. 1, Lam declared that Hong Kong does not possess the thorough right for self-governance, and its administrative, judicial, and legislative powers are granted by the Chinese central government. Each division is held accountable to the central government through the chief executive, she said.

"People might have misinterpreted this relation in the past because they were not well-informed, and I hope the government will lead the system back to the right track from now on," said Lam.

Lam's argument accords with the statement from Kevin Yeung (楊潤雄), secretary for education, who contended that separation of powers had never been established in Hong Kong before or after it was rendered back to China's control. The information in textbooks regarding liberal education across high schools in Hong Kong needs to be further rectified, according to Yeung.

In response to this, the PLG released a statement on Sept. 5, which called on the authorities to face the reality that separation of powers is enshrined in the Basic Law, the foundation of the Hong Kong government, and is a common principle recognized by the region's highest court.

For instance, Article 64 and Article 73 of the Basic Law specify that the administration must "abide by the law and be accountable to the Legislative Council." The Legislative Council, on the other hand, shall exercise its powers, including enacting, amending, or repealing laws as well as examining and approving budgets introduced by the government.

The independence of the court's judicial power is also clearly stipulated in Article 85.

Although Lam and Yeung both referred to the authority of the Chinese central government, the PLG believes how the powers are distributed among the three branches within the constitutional framework has nothing to do with the relations between Hong Kong and China.

The Hong Kong authorities have been trying to expand their administrative power after the implementation of the national security law for the region. Lam postponed the legislative election originally slated for Sunday (Sept. 6), which led to a massive protest on the scheduled day.

As of 5 p.m. on Sept. 6, there have been at least 90 arrests related to the protests under the charge of illegal assembly and breaching the national security law, the Stand News reported.