KMT rising star rumored to run for mayor of Taipei in 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party is said to be throwing his hat into the ring of the Taipei mayoral election in 2022.

Chiang, the grandson of late Taiwanese President Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), has expressed his intention of vying for the mayoralty of the capital of Taiwan, UDN cited a KMT official at the party's Taipei headquarters as saying. The race, part of the local elections that will be held nationwide in 2022, is seen as a barometer of public support for the presidential election in 2024.

Pressed by the media about the bid on Sunday (Sept. 6), the 41-year-old politician remained tight-lipped on the matter, saying only that his focus now is on legislative affairs. Constitutional reform, food safety, and pension reform are what matter most to him, wrote CNA.

According to UDN, the rising star of the KMT has been meeting with city councilors in Taipei to establish grassroots connections. Party officials said two local forces are building up momentum for his joining the election: one is centered on massing support from city councilors and borough chiefs, the other on organizing fan clubs for community operations.

Incumbent Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), founder of Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), will be ineligible to run again when his second term ends two years from now.

The latest poll suggested Chiang leads by a margin of 4.6 percentage points when pitted against Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), the health minister and CECC head who rose to stardom over his role in Taiwan’s coronavirus response, wrote Newtalk.