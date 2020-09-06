Kuomintang launches referendum on US pork importation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Sunday (Sept. 6) announced that he has officially launched a referendum on the import of U.S. pork containing ractopamine, calling on all people to stand up against President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

During a break from an annual KMT committee meeting on Sunday, Chiang met with Kinmen County Magistrate Yang Cheng-wu (楊鎮浯), Yunlin County Magistrate Chang Li-shan (張麗善), Chiayi Mayor Huang Min-hui (黃敏惠), and Taitung County Magistrate Yao Ching-ling (饒慶鈴), and others to hold a press conference in front of Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall. The event was held in response to the government announcing a relaxation of import regulations on pork containing ractopamine.

Chiang stated that President Tsai used a press conference on August 28 to make a decision regarding the health of Taiwanese people and the future of the nation. She did not accept congressional supervision, did not communicate with local people and governments, and even disregarded industrial development, he said.

She did not conduct any impact assessment, forcing the public to accept her decision, Chiang remarked. He pointed out that the Kuomintang announced the launch of a referendum during Sunday’s meeting.

Starting Sept. 12, the KMT will travel throughout Taiwan so that everyone will know about this grave injustice, Chiang said. He added that he hopes Taiwanese will stand up and take back their rights next year by saying no to the Tsai government.

In addition, Yunlin County Commissioner Chang Li-shan (張麗善) said that Yunlin is a large pig-raising county, with 40% of the country’s pork originating from there. The Tsai administration announced the relaxation of import regulations on American pork containing ractopamine with an executive order, she lamented.

Chang also mentioned that Tsai had made repeated mistakes and criticized the Council of Agriculture, which protects the rights and interests of pig farmers, as well as the Ministry of Health and Welfare, which maintains the country’s food safety.

“Once she rose to power, she forgot what she once stood for,” the commissioner said.