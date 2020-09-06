Certified companies among importers of fake ‘Made-in-Taiwan’ masks

Mask with smaller font (top) is made in China. Mask with smaller font (top) is made in China. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Around 830,000 non-medical masks falsely labeled as produced in Taiwan have been impounded by the nation's customs authorities since Aug. 10 as part of a ratcheted-up crackdown on masks of dubious origin.

The confiscated masks were imported even by some companies on the “national mask team,” according to Tsai Shou-chuan (蔡壽洤), a health official and head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) division responsible for materials and supplies.

The official declined to name the companies while investigators are still gathering evidence. The authorities are expected to brief the public on the case in two weeks, reported CNA.

The development follows the shocking revelation that the certified mask-maker “Carry Mask” (加利科技) was found to have imported over 3.37 million masks from China since August and mislabeled them as Taiwanese. The company was ordered to shut its door and its owner Lin Ming-chin (林明進) was released on bail on Saturday (Sept. 5).

Around 1.28 million counterfeits have been recalled as of Sunday. The CECC is mulling bolstered measures to better manage medical mask standards and accessibility, reported UDN.

The scam has made a dent in the reputation of the national mask team, a group of Taiwanese mask manufacturers that have answered the government’s call to make quality protective gear in surging quantities since COVID-19 broke out. A majority of the masks produced continue to be requisitioned for the real-name mask purchase system, which ends at the close of the year and ensures members of the public have access to certified masks at affordable prices.