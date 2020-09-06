Six people face hefty fines for hiking Taiwan’s Mianyue Line trail without permits

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six people were caught hiking the Mianyue Line trail on Chiayi County's Alishan on Friday (Sept. 4) without permits, and each of them is facing a fine of NT$30,000 – 150,000 for violating the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act.

The Mianyue Line, which ceased operations as a railway after the 921 Earthquake in 1999, became a hiking route over time. The trail is known for its numerous elevated bridges and stunning primeval landscapes.

Formerly a secret place known only among hiking enthusiasts, the trail is now extremely popular after receiving tremendous media exposure, CNA quoted Chiayi Forest District Office as saying. With the influx of more visitors have come sanitary problems and illegal visitations to the Taiwan Pleione Nature Reserve area, which is traversed by the Mianyue Line and requires a permit to visit.

The district office said that it has recently assigned workers to regularly clean up the trail and added sheltered latrine pits. The office has also teamed up with police to crack down on visitors entering the nature reserve area without permits as of September.