Taipei embarks on grand cycling network initiative

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) vowed on Sunday (Sept. 6) to create a cycling network in a decade-long project as part of the city’s bid to complete the “last mile of public transport.”

The mayor made the pledge when he fired the pistol for the 2020 Criteriums Taipei at the Guanshan Riverside Park. The cycling event marked the first such race at the riverbank velodrome, which cost NT$18 million (US$613,000) to build and features specially designed curves.

According to Ko, marathon running and bicycling are two popular sports in the capital of Taiwan. The number of marathons held in the city is limited to ten a year over traffic control measures, while there are fewer restrictions on bicycle races.

Over the next ten years, Taipei will push for two major cycling projects, Ko noted. The YouBike2.0 will see the city’s bike rental stations expanded from 400 to 1,200, while a massive cycling network will be implemented on roads measuring 30 meters or more in width, he elaborated.

Making Taipei a sporting city has been a top agenda for the city government, which is bidding for the rights to host the 2025 World Masters Games and the 2026 Gay Games.

Ko is himself a cycling enthusiast, who in 2016 completed a “twin tower challenge” in which he biked from the northernmost tip to the southernmost tip of the country — about 520 kilometers — in 28.5 hours. Through the challenge he sought to demonstrate his belief that perseverance prevails, he said.



Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je participates in 2020 Criteriums Taipei (Taipei City Government photo)