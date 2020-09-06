China cracks down livestream eating amid suspected food crisis

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission announced on Sept. 2 that it had shut down 13,600 online accounts in which people perform livestream eating in the past month after the country's leader blasted the wasting of food.

On Aug. 11, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) called the problem of wasting food in China "appalling and heartbreaking." His comments not only placed livestream eating — a popular type of online show in which the host engulfs a gigantic amount of food in a short time — at the center of criticism but also raised speculations as to whether China is having trouble feeding its people.

Originally from South Korea, livestream eating became a new channel for advertisers in China to market their products, such as prepared food, sauces, utensils, and so on. A successful livestreamer can bring in millions of followers and charges more than RMB$300,000 ($43,844) for each advertisement, according to Chinese state-run mouthpiece Xinhua.

But after Xi's message, multiple Chinese social media platforms, including Weibo and TikTok, began censoring content in which people overeat or encourage others to do so. These platforms might delete the videos, turn off the livestreams, or suspend the accounts if necessary.

The coronavirus pandemic and the devastating deluge in southern China have placed a strain on the country's food supply, which is already somewhat vulnerable, as it has long been the largest food importer in the world. In 2019, China imported 111,440,000 tons of food, and 80 percent of its soybean consumption depended on foreign supplies.

Although an official from the National Bureau of Statistics confirmed a stable food supply during a press conference by quoting the 0.9-percent increase of the summer harvest compared to last year, the data from the bureau showed that China imported US$4.24 billion of grains in the first seven months of 2020, which is US$1.2 billion higher than in 2019.

Analysts at the Chinese brokerage firm Shenwan Hongyuan (申萬宏源) recently estimated the country could lose 11.2 million tons worth of food compared to last year owing to the massive floods, according to CNN. The Chinese authorities had been releasing grain reserves to prevent the market prices from rising but failed; domestic soybeans in June were almost 30% more expensive than they were at the beginning of the year.