Muñoz hits walkoff single, Red Sox top Blue Jays 9-8

Toronto Blue Jays players press their hands against the netting to celebrate the three-run home run by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, during the sixth ... Toronto Blue Jays players press their hands against the netting to celebrate the three-run home run by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez rounds third base on his solo home run as Toronto Blue Jays' Travis Shaw, right, watches during the second inning of a ... Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez rounds third base on his solo home run as Toronto Blue Jays' Travis Shaw, right, watches during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Toronto Blue Jays' Shun Yamaguchi pitches during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in ... Toronto Blue Jays' Shun Yamaguchi pitches during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates his three-run home run that drove in Rowdy Tellez (44) and Teoscar Hernandez (37) during the sixth... Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates his three-run home run that drove in Rowdy Tellez (44) and Teoscar Hernandez (37) during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., left, follows through on an RBI-single in front of Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez, center, during the seve... Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., left, follows through on an RBI-single in front of Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez, center, during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and catcher Christian Vázquez manufactured the winning run with his legs, rallying the Boston Red Sox past the Toronto Blue Jays 9-8 on Saturday night.

Bogaerts’ leadoff shot to center field off closer Anthony Bass (2-3) made it 8-all before Vázquez reached on a fielder's choice with one out. Vázquez stole second and advanced to third as catcher Caleb Joseph’s throw sailed into center field for an error.

Yairo Muñoz hit a dribbler to third, but Travis Shaw’s throw to the plate was off target and Vázquez slid in safely.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer, Rafael Devers homered and had three RBIs, and J.D. Martinez and Bobby Dalbec added solo shots for Boston. Mike Kickham (1-0) struck out four in two scoreless innings.

The Red Sox have won two straight after losing five of six.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays, and Teoscar Hernández had three hits including a solo homer.

Toronto has dropped four of seven, but still leads Detroit and Baltimore by three games for the second AL wild card.

