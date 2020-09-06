Taiwan's KMT to stick to '1992 Consensus' as it passes party reforms

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) party is holding a committee meeting Sunday (Sept. 6) to pass a plan to reform the party.
With regard to cross-strait relations, Party Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) has set the tone ahead of the meeting by continuing to embrace the so-called “1992 Consensus” after all, saying it is “based on the constitution of the Republic of China.” He has also maintained opposition to both de jure Taiwanese independence and China's "one country, two systems."
In June, the KMT Reform Committee proposed that the 1992 Consensus be used as a "historical description" of cross-strait interactions, advocating the use of "four pillars" to build a new relationship across the Taiwan Strait.
Chiang announced in June his intention to update the KMT's stance on the Consensus, emphasizing that it would not be a change of course but rather a move to counter public misunderstanding and mistrust of the policy brought about by Beijing and the Democratic Progressive Party. Chiang’s about-face is mainly due to the fact that former chairmen, including Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), Lien Chan (連戰), and Wu Po-Hsiung (吳伯雄), have all opposed any change to the policy, Liberty Times reported.
The KMT’s position on cross-strait relations is as follows:
- The constitution of Taiwan not only fosters democracy and freedom in the nation but also links the two sides of the strait, providing a legal basis for cross-strait exchanges, and is a foundation for stabilizing cross-strait relations.
- Official cross-strait dialogue must be in accordance with Taiwan’s constitution, and cross-strait interactions must respect the existence of the Republic of China and acknowledge that the Republic of China’s space is a core element of cross-strait official exchanges.
- The KMT’s statements about the "1992 consensus” and “one China, different interpretations" during the previous administration were based on the constitution of Taiwan and were successful in seeking common ground across the strait while setting aside differences. This strategy should be used to continue cross-strait interactions and to seek new exchange opportunities to keep up with the times.
- The KMT has resolutely opposed Taiwan independence and the Chinese Communist Party’s “one country, two systems” for decades because both will eliminate the sovereign state of Taiwan.
- China should abandon the use of force against Taiwan, and the two sides of the strait should set an example of peaceful resolution of differences, mutual respect, and non-exclusion in the international community. In order to maintain peace across the strait, it best to promote exchanges and Taiwan-US cooperation in tandem.
- Taiwan should pass legislation on the supervision and regulation of cross-strait agreements as soon as possible and continue to promote trade agreements under the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA).
- In order to ensure legal and reasonable cross-strait exchanges, the KMT will take the lead in formulating a code of conduct for cross-strait exchanges between party officials and staff and clearly stipulate the norms they should follow when traveling across the strait.
- Officials on both sides of the strait should ensure non-governmental exchanges and avoid interfering with normal cross-strait interaction. The personal freedom and basic rights of Taiwanese in China should be protected. Likewise, Chinese in Taiwan will be protected from all forms of discrimination.