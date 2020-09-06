Taiwan's KMT to stick to '1992 Consensus' as it passes party reforms

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) party is holding a committee meeting Sunday (Sept. 6) to pass a plan to reform the party.

With regard to cross-strait relations, Party Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) has set the tone ahead of the meeting by continuing to embrace the so-called “1992 Consensus” after all, saying it is “based on the constitution of the Republic of China.” He has also maintained opposition to both de jure Taiwanese independence and China's "one country, two systems."

In June, the KMT Reform Committee proposed that the 1992 Consensus be used as a "historical description" of cross-strait interactions, advocating the use of "four pillars" to build a new relationship across the Taiwan Strait.

Chiang announced in June his intention to update the KMT's stance on the Consensus, emphasizing that it would not be a change of course but rather a move to counter public misunderstanding and mistrust of the policy brought about by Beijing and the Democratic Progressive Party. Chiang’s about-face is mainly due to the fact that former chairmen, including Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), Lien Chan (連戰), and Wu Po-Hsiung (吳伯雄), have all opposed any change to the policy, Liberty Times reported.

The KMT’s position on cross-strait relations is as follows: