Atlanta 1, Orlando City 1

First half_1, Orlando City, Michel, 3 (Dike), 45th+3 minute.
Second half_2, Atlanta, Jahn, 1 (Mulraney), 90th+3.
Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe.
Yellow Cards_Escobar, Atlanta, 39th; Torres, Atlanta, 41st; Mendez, Orlando City, 64th; Larentowicz, Atlanta, 70th; Lennon, Atlanta, 79th.
Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Jose Da Silva, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.
___
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello (Jon Gallagher, 84th), Franco Escobar, Miles Robinson (Jurgen Damm, 55th), Anton Walkes; Ezequiel Barco (Matheus Rossetto, 72nd), Emerson Hyndman, Jeff Larentowicz, Eric Remedi (Jake Mulraney, 84th); Brooks Lennon, Erick Torres (Adam Jahn, 71st).
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Ruan; Jhegson Mendez (Junior Urso, 73rd), Mauricio Pereyra (Nani, 72nd), Oriol Rosell; Daryl Dike (Andres Perea, 57th), Benji Michel (Tesho Akindele, 72nd), Chris Mueller (Kyle Smith, 84th).