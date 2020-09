Alcantara 6 solid innings, Marlins end 9-game skid vs Rays

Miami Marlins second baseman Jon Berti, left, chases down Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena after he was caught in a rundown on a fielder's choice by Mi... Miami Marlins second baseman Jon Berti, left, chases down Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena after he was caught in a rundown on a fielder's choice by Michael Perez during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Miami Marlins' Harold Ramirez gives the thumbs up as he leaves the game against the Tampa Bay Rays after injuring himself running out a ground ball du... Miami Marlins' Harold Ramirez gives the thumbs up as he leaves the game against the Tampa Bay Rays after injuring himself running out a ground ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Miami Marlins trainer helps Harold Ramirez after he injured himself running out a ground ball against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning o... The Miami Marlins trainer helps Harold Ramirez after he injured himself running out a ground ball against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Ramirez had to leave the game. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell goes into his windup against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. ... Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell goes into his windup against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fl... Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Sandy Alcantara allowed one run over six innings, Corey Dickerson homered for the second consecutive game and the Miami Marlins beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 on Saturday night.

The Marlins improved to 15-8 away from home and are looking to finish the season with a winning road record for the first time since 2009 (44-37). Miami had lost nine in a row to the Rays.

Blake Snell (3-1) allowed five runs and six hits over five innings for the Rays, who are 21-5 over their last 26 games.

Miami left fielder Harold Ramirez, who was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list, before the game, strained his left hamstring running out a fifth-inning grounder. Halfway down the line he got hurt and slammed his helmet to the ground. After struggling to reach first base, he went down to the ground and stayed there until being taken away in a cart.

Alcantara (2-1) gave up three hits, three walks and struck out eight. The right-hander allowed a career-high eight runs over four innings in losing to Snell last Sunday.

Dickerson hit a two-run shot in a four-run fourth against Snell. After Jesús Aguilar scored on a passed ball when Lewis Brinson struck out, Ramirez had a run-scoring single. Dickerson followed with just his third hit — all homers — in 27 at-bats.

Michael Perez had an RBI double in the fifth and got the Rays within 7-3 with a two-run single in the ninth off Brandon Leibrandt.

Brandon Kintzler got the final out for his ninth save.

Matt Joyce drove in two on a single during the seventh to make it 7-1.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernandez (right lat) has his season end after being placed on to the 60-day IL. ... INF Garrett Cooper (quadriceps) was out of the starting lineup.

Rays: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (left groin tightness) could soon rejoin the rotation.

UP NEXT

Marlins LHP LHP Trevor Rogers (1-0) and Tampa Bay RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-1) are the scheduled starters in Sunday’s series finale.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports