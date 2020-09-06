  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Global

By  Associated Press
2020/09/06 09:35
Wisconsin National Guard troops arrive at the Kenosha County courthouse Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. A week earlier, a Kenosha police offic...
A right-wing Trump supporter is treated after being shot Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore. A man who said he believed a civil war was coming ...
Protesters clash with deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department during protests on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif., following the...
A boy is escorted by police officers to a police van after he walked past the Prince Edward subway station where people tried to place flowers in Hon...
A girl wearing a protective face mask to help prevent spread of the coronavirus holds her doll as she attends a mourning ceremony to commemorate the 7...
A woman walks past the barbed wire separating Belarusian servicemen and Belarusian opposition supporters during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug...
A woman looks from a window amid the new coronavirus pandemic at Morro da Providencia favela, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The cit...
A group of young students wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus wait outside with adults to enter a state school in Pamplona, no...
Paulina Mariano Ortiz, 7, whispers to her brother Axel, 5, in a pickup truck bed repurposed as an educational space on the southern edge of Mexico Cit...
Children sit around a fire to warm themselves during a cold afternoon in Duduza township, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, ...
A couple wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus hold an umbrella as they walk on the Malecon seawall at sunset in Hav...
Lightning streaks across the sky as President Donald Trump walks down a set of stairs from Air Force One carrying an umbrella as he arrives at Andrews...
Men from different African nationalities wait to be assisted by crew members of the Louise Michel and Astral rescue vessels, after being located saili...

AUG. 29 - SEPT. 4, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

