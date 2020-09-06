AP Week in Pictures, Global

Men from different African nationalities wait to be assisted by crew members of the Louise Michel and Astral rescue vessels, after being located saili... Men from different African nationalities wait to be assisted by crew members of the Louise Michel and Astral rescue vessels, after being located sailing adrift on an overcrowded rubber boat, 70 miles southwest Malta, in the Central Mediterranean sea, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. A rescue ship painted and sponsored by British artist Banksy saved dozens of other migrants stranded on a rubber boat in the Southern Mediterranean Sea. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios)

Lightning streaks across the sky as President Donald Trump walks down a set of stairs from Air Force One carrying an umbrella as he arrives at Andrews... Lightning streaks across the sky as President Donald Trump walks down a set of stairs from Air Force One carrying an umbrella as he arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., during a storm Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, after attending a campaign rally. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A couple wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus hold an umbrella as they walk on the Malecon seawall at sunset in Hav... A couple wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus hold an umbrella as they walk on the Malecon seawall at sunset in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Cuban authorities will introduce new measures starting Tuesday aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus in Havana, including a curfew from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m., and no one without special permission will be able to enter or leave the province. The new measures will last at least 15 days. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Children sit around a fire to warm themselves during a cold afternoon in Duduza township, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, ... Children sit around a fire to warm themselves during a cold afternoon in Duduza township, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, as bitterly cold weather continues for a second day. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Paulina Mariano Ortiz, 7, whispers to her brother Axel, 5, in a pickup truck bed repurposed as an educational space on the southern edge of Mexico Cit... Paulina Mariano Ortiz, 7, whispers to her brother Axel, 5, in a pickup truck bed repurposed as an educational space on the southern edge of Mexico City, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Concerned about the educational difficulties facing school-age children during the coronavirus pandemic, a couple who runs "Tortillerias La Abuela," or Grandma's Tortilla Shop, adapted several spaces outside their locale to provide instruction and digital access for neighborhood children who don't have internet or TV service at home, a project which has attracted donations and a waiting list of students. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A group of young students wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus wait outside with adults to enter a state school in Pamplona, no... A group of young students wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus wait outside with adults to enter a state school in Pamplona, northern Spain, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. After six months with all the country's schools closed because of COVID-19, Friday is the start of a new school year with new rules to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A woman looks from a window amid the new coronavirus pandemic at Morro da Providencia favela, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The cit... A woman looks from a window amid the new coronavirus pandemic at Morro da Providencia favela, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The city is deploying a program to administer 20,000 COVID-19 quick tests in Rio de Janeiro's poor neighborhoods to track the progress of the disease. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A woman walks past the barbed wire separating Belarusian servicemen and Belarusian opposition supporters during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug... A woman walks past the barbed wire separating Belarusian servicemen and Belarusian opposition supporters during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Tens of thousands of demonstrators have gathered in the capital of Belarus, beginning the fourth week of daily protests demanding that the country's authoritarian president resign. The protests began after an Aug. 9 presidential election that protesters say was rigged and officials say gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. (Tut.By via AP)

A girl wearing a protective face mask to help prevent spread of the coronavirus holds her doll as she attends a mourning ceremony to commemorate the 7... A girl wearing a protective face mask to help prevent spread of the coronavirus holds her doll as she attends a mourning ceremony to commemorate the 7th century death of Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussein, one of Shiite Islam's most beloved saints, who was killed in a battle in Karbala in present-day Iraq, at the Tehran University Musalla in Tehran, Iran, Son aturday, Aug. 29, 2020. The organizers arranged for the processions to take place with physical distancing, making face masks mandatory, checking mourners' body temperature and encouraging use of hand sanitizers in an attempt to keep the gathering safe. Every year, millions of believers and followers of Shiite Islam flock to mosques for the ritual, but this year the pandemic has scaled it down. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

A boy is escorted by police officers to a police van after he walked past the Prince Edward subway station where people tried to place flowers in Hon... A boy is escorted by police officers to a police van after he walked past the Prince Edward subway station where people tried to place flowers in Hong Kong on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. The child was released soon after. Aug. 31 is the first anniversary of a police raid on the subway station which resulted in widespread images of police beating people and drenching them with pepper spray in subway carriages. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Protesters clash with deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department during protests on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif., following the... Protesters clash with deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department during protests on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif., following the death of Dijon Kizzee, a 29-year-old Black man. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

A right-wing Trump supporter is treated after being shot Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore. A man who said he believed a civil war was coming ... A right-wing Trump supporter is treated after being shot Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore. A man who said he believed a civil war was coming to America was suspected of killing the protester. On Thursday, the suspect died in a hail of police gunfire in neighboring Washington state, officials and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

Wisconsin National Guard troops arrive at the Kenosha County courthouse Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. A week earlier, a Kenosha police offic... Wisconsin National Guard troops arrive at the Kenosha County courthouse Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. A week earlier, a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake in the back and left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

AUG. 29 - SEPT. 4, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

