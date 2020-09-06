Sun beats Fever to strengthen hold on WNBA playoff spot

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 26 points and Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones added 20 each in the Connecticut Sun's 96-77 victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

The three combined to shoot 25 of 42 to help the Sun (9-10) strengthen their hold on the seventh of eight WNBA playoff berths with three games remaining.

Alyssa Thomas and Jasmine Thomas, who had seven assists, were back in the starting lineup after missing a loss to Las Vegas on Thursday because of injuries.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (5-14) with 16 points, and Teaira McCowan added 15. The Fever have lost seven straight.

ACES 89, DREAM 79

A’ja Wilson scored 13 of her 21 points in the second half and Jackie Young sparked a fourth-quarter run to help Las Vegas beat Atlanta.

Young finished with 18 points. Angel McCoughtry and Kaylah McBride also had 18, and Dearica Hamby added 11 points and nine rebounds. The the Aces (14-4) are a game back of first-place Seattle.

Betnijah Laney scored 21 points for Atlanta (5-14).