American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|27
|12
|.692
|_
|New York
|21
|17
|.553
|5½
|Toronto
|21
|17
|.553
|5½
|Baltimore
|17
|21
|.447
|9½
|Boston
|13
|27
|.325
|14½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|24
|15
|.615
|_
|Cleveland
|23
|15
|.605
|½
|Minnesota
|24
|16
|.600
|½
|Detroit
|17
|19
|.472
|5½
|Kansas City
|14
|25
|.359
|10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|22
|13
|.629
|_
|Houston
|21
|16
|.568
|2
|Seattle
|16
|22
|.421
|7½
|Los Angeles
|14
|25
|.359
|10
|Texas
|13
|24
|.351
|10
___
Minnesota 2, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 8, Boston 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2, 8 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4
Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1
Boston 3, Toronto 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 6, Texas 3
San Diego 7, Oakland 0
L.A. Angels 6, Houston 5, 11 innings
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 10:37 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-1) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 6-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-2) at Kansas City (Keller 3-1), 2:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-1) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richards 1-2) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-3) at Seattle (Dunn 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.