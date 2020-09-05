All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Atlanta 23 15 .605 Philadelphia 19 15 .559 Miami 16 17 .485 New York 17 22 .436 Washington 13 24 .351

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 23 15 .605 Milwaukee 18 19 .486 St. Louis 14 15 .483 Cincinnati 17 22 .436 Pittsburgh 12 25 .324

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct Los Angeles 30 10 .750 San Diego 24 16 .600 Colorado 18 20 .474 San Francisco 18 21 .462 Arizona 15 24 .385

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 7, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 10, Atlanta 9, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 1

San Diego 7, Oakland 0

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 6

Arizona 6, San Francisco 5

Saturday's Games

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 5:15 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami (Rogers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 6-0), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-3) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Young 1-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Richards 1-2) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1), 7:08 p.m.

Colorado (Castellani 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.