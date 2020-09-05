All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 6 1 2 20 13 2 Toronto FC 5 1 3 18 14 8 Orlando City 4 2 3 15 16 11 Philadelphia 4 2 3 15 12 9 Montreal 4 3 1 13 11 9 New York City FC 4 5 0 12 8 8 New England 2 2 5 11 7 8 New York 3 4 2 11 7 10 Atlanta 3 4 1 10 7 8 D.C. United 2 4 3 9 9 13 Cincinnati 2 4 3 9 6 12 Nashville SC 2 4 2 8 5 9 Chicago 2 5 2 8 8 14 Inter Miami CF 1 6 1 4 6 11

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 5 2 2 17 19 13 Seattle 4 1 3 15 15 7 Los Angeles FC 3 2 3 12 21 16 Minnesota United 3 3 2 11 14 14 LA Galaxy 3 3 2 11 13 15 Portland 3 3 2 11 14 17 Real Salt Lake 2 1 5 11 13 10 FC Dallas 2 1 4 10 8 5 Houston 2 2 4 10 14 13 Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 14 San Jose 2 3 2 8 13 18 Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, August 28

Toronto FC 1, Montreal 0

Saturday, August 29

Orlando City 3, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 4, D.C. United 1

New York City FC 3, Chicago 1

Columbus 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

New York 1, New England 1, tie

FC Dallas 3, Minnesota 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Colorado 1, tie

LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 2

Real Salt Lake 4, Portland 4, tie

Sunday, August 30

Nashville 1, Miami 0

Seattle 3, Los Angeles FC 1

Tuesday, September 1

Montreal 1, Toronto FC 0

Wednesday, September 2

Miami 0, Atlanta 0, tie

Chicago 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

Columbus 1, Philadelphia 0

D.C. United 1, New York 0

Houston 3, Minnesota 0

New York City FC 2, New England 0

Orlando City 1, Nashville 1, tie

FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie

LA Galaxy 3, Portland 2

Los Angeles FC 5, San Jose 1

Saturday, September 5

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 6

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Miami, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 9

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 10

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 12

New York at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 13

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, September 16

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.