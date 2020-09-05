WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Connecticut
|8
|10
|.444
|2½
|Washington
|5
|12
|.294
|5
|Atlanta
|5
|13
|.278
|5½
|Indiana
|5
|13
|.278
|5½
|New York
|2
|15
|.118
|8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|15
|3
|.833
|—
|x-Las Vegas
|13
|4
|.765
|1½
|x-Minnesota
|13
|5
|.722
|2
|x-Los Angeles
|13
|5
|.722
|2
|x-Phoenix
|11
|7
|.611
|4
|Dallas
|6
|12
|.333
|9
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Washington 79, Chicago 69
Minnesota 88, Dallas 75
Seattle 90, Los Angeles 89
Connecticut at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.