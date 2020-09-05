  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/05 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 11 8 .579
Connecticut 8 10 .444
Washington 5 12 .294 5
Atlanta 5 13 .278
Indiana 5 13 .278
New York 2 15 .118 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 15 3 .833
x-Las Vegas 13 4 .765
x-Minnesota 13 5 .722 2
x-Los Angeles 13 5 .722 2
x-Phoenix 11 7 .611 4
Dallas 6 12 .333 9

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday's Games

Washington 79, Chicago 69

Minnesota 88, Dallas 75

Seattle 90, Los Angeles 89

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Connecticut at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.