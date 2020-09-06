  1. Home
Taoyuan mayor marches in city's first pride parade

Parade began at Taoyuan City Hall, ended with group picnic at city's Chaoyang Park

By  Central News Agency
2020/09/06 09:10
Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan.

Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan. (CNA photo)

Hundreds of people took part in Taoyuan's first pride parade on Saturday, including Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), who expressed the city government's support for such events.

The 4.4-kilometer parade began at Taoyuan City Hall, where Cheng gave a speech, and ended with a group picnic at the city's Chaoyang Park. Cheng pointed out that more than 4,000 same-sex couples have registered their marriages in Taiwan since a law that allows them to do so was passed in May 2019, of which 400 are in Taoyuan.

According to the organizers, some 800 people took part in the parade. The local groups behind the parade also organized an LGBT-themed picnic for the seventh year, and they said in total around 1,500 people participated in either the parade or the picnic.

"It's different every year," said a Taoyuan resident surnamed Wu, adding that he was surprised to see more people than he expected at this year's picnic.
