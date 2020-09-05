Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 5, 2020

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;28;24;A t-storm around;28;24;SW;17;85%;64%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;43;28;Sunny and very warm;41;29;NE;14;32%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very hot;39;23;Hot with hazy sun;39;21;W;15;27%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;27;20;A morning shower;26;19;ENE;16;57%;43%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;18;11;Spotty showers;17;11;W;18;74%;82%;4

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;15;7;Cloudy;16;8;NNE;12;62%;81%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, warm;36;21;Hazy sunshine;34;17;ESE;14;16%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, cool;11;4;Inc. clouds;13;5;W;13;46%;44%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;35;20;Some sun, not as hot;29;17;S;20;50%;40%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;29;21;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;N;14;39%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Low clouds may break;15;9;Cloudy;17;12;WNW;18;63%;71%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;45;27;Hazy and hot;46;27;N;7;16%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;23;Cloudy with showers;31;22;SSW;6;82%;81%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;21;Rain and a t-storm;29;21;SSW;8;77%;80%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A t-storm around;34;26;SW;11;67%;64%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;SSE;14;63%;70%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;29;19;Partly sunny;30;20;NNE;9;59%;33%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;28;14;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;ESE;8;52%;4%;5

Berlin, Germany;Rain tapering off;18;11;Partly sunny;19;11;W;15;55%;36%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny, nice;21;8;A p.m. t-storm;19;8;ESE;11;62%;63%;15

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;Sunny and pleasant;31;14;E;13;37%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine;29;18;Showers and t-storms;23;14;N;10;76%;87%;2

Brussels, Belgium;More clouds than sun;19;10;Partly sunny;18;9;NNE;9;58%;36%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Warmer with sunshine;27;14;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;ESE;6;59%;3%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny;28;15;Plenty of sunshine;29;16;ENE;5;57%;39%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Fog, then sun;16;9;Mostly sunny;15;7;ESE;20;67%;1%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;20;Hazy sun;30;21;SSE;13;33%;32%;7

Busan, South Korea;Heavy p.m. t-storms;24;20;Some wind and rain;25;22;NNE;32;81%;94%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;40;24;Sunny and hot;38;24;N;14;37%;2%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Spotty showers;14;11;Sunshine;19;10;SSE;18;66%;1%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;28;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;20;SSE;6;67%;57%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;S;16;73%;66%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;27;18;Showers and t-storms;27;20;SSW;28;76%;87%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;29;26;Heavy p.m. showers;30;26;SW;19;81%;94%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;19;10;Spotty showers;18;10;W;14;60%;83%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Heavy thunderstorms;29;25;Downpours;28;26;S;12;86%;93%;4

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;22;Mostly sunny;33;24;S;9;60%;8%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;29;20;A morning shower;30;21;SE;20;63%;53%;10

Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;N;4;75%;65%;4

Denver, United States;Sunshine and hot;37;19;Mostly sunny and hot;37;15;NNW;12;13%;4%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;SSW;11;74%;74%;8

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny and hot;37;23;Partly sunny;32;22;SSE;11;58%;0%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A passing shower;16;10;A stray shower;17;11;WSW;15;82%;81%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;33;15;Sunny and pleasant;32;14;ENE;10;18%;1%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with some sun;25;20;Periods of sun, nice;25;19;ENE;22;82%;25%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;37;28;A t-storm in spots;35;27;SSE;8;66%;81%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;24;7;Sunny and beautiful;25;7;ESE;11;36%;1%;10

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;E;15;62%;74%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A touch of rain;19;10;A shower;16;10;SW;20;83%;80%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Spotty p.m. showers;33;25;Showers and t-storms;33;26;SW;10;75%;72%;11

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;SE;10;75%;79%;11

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and breezy;31;24;A shower;31;25;ENE;25;54%;77%;11

Hyderabad, India;High clouds;33;23;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;SSE;9;72%;57%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;32;22;Humid with hazy sun;34;22;W;10;64%;23%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Winds subsiding;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;NE;11;61%;5%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;32;24;Hazy sun;33;24;NE;11;62%;44%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;39;30;Warm with hazy sun;37;30;N;12;52%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;25;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;NNE;10;46%;9%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;33;15;Hazy sunshine;32;14;NNE;9;24%;2%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;34;28;Hazy and breezy;34;27;W;24;63%;3%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. thunderstorm;29;20;A thunderstorm;29;20;WSW;9;78%;66%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;A p.m. t-storm;38;27;Hazy sun;38;27;SSW;14;36%;18%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;24;13;Clouds and sun;26;12;ENE;7;55%;13%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A thunderstorm;32;27;ENE;16;71%;76%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some sun, pleasant;32;23;Low clouds may break;30;22;WSW;12;59%;30%;4

Kolkata, India;Increasing clouds;34;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;28;S;13;70%;66%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A few showers;32;25;A shower or two;31;24;SE;9;75%;66%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;16;1;Showers around;17;2;ESE;12;46%;72%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;25;A couple of showers;29;24;SW;13;75%;71%;9

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;17;14;Clouds and sun;17;14;SSE;13;77%;5%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Sunny and hot;33;19;N;9;43%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;18;9;Sun and clouds;19;11;SW;10;64%;36%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Abundant * sunshine;42;28;Very hot;43;23;SE;9;29%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;25;21;Mostly sunny, nice;25;21;WNW;13;76%;12%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;33;18;Mostly sunny, warm;34;16;NNE;6;33%;1%;7

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;28;WSW;28;67%;53%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Increasing clouds;36;26;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;NNW;7;52%;10%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;27;NNW;14;75%;69%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine, a shower;17;7;Plenty of sun;20;12;NNE;19;51%;0%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A couple of t-storms;21;14;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;N;10;57%;84%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;33;28;A morning t-storm;32;26;ENE;16;70%;83%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;21;13;Showers and t-storms;19;10;WNW;11;92%;75%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;28;24;Partly sunny;28;24;S;18;69%;56%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sun;14;8;Sunshine;13;8;E;19;73%;1%;5

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;20;12;A morning shower;21;14;ESE;4;59%;44%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and warm;22;14;Variable clouds;24;14;S;10;47%;24%;2

Mumbai, India;Turning cloudy;33;27;Rain and a t-storm;32;27;SE;5;84%;88%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;A thundershower;21;15;ENE;12;81%;79%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;S;10;47%;5%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;38;22;Sunny and very warm;35;22;WNW;10;44%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;A passing shower;10;4;A little p.m. rain;13;4;S;14;77%;67%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A strong t-storm;35;26;Showers around;33;26;E;20;53%;100%;8

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;17;5;A p.m. t-shower;17;6;NNW;6;60%;60%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;20;8;Partly sunny, nice;21;11;SE;9;62%;25%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A little p.m. rain;27;25;A passing shower;28;25;ESE;34;77%;86%;4

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A thunderstorm;31;23;NNW;9;81%;81%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;8;79%;80%;13

Paris, France;Cooler;20;11;Partly sunny;20;9;N;10;48%;29%;5

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;22;16;Cloudy with showers;21;13;W;29;78%;98%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;SW;12;70%;77%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;SSE;24;77%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SE;8;61%;63%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of t-storms;28;13;Cooler;19;11;N;9;60%;55%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;29;17;High clouds;27;18;NE;7;70%;58%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;8;An afternoon shower;22;8;SW;14;43%;59%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;27;19;Some sun, pleasant;29;19;SW;9;72%;1%;8

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;29;23;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;SE;18;62%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;11;8;Cloudy, p.m. rain;12;9;WSW;22;87%;91%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;21;10;Spotty showers;19;9;SW;10;80%;73%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid with some sun;26;20;Hazy sun;29;20;N;9;66%;0%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;42;27;Hazy and very warm;42;27;ESE;10;10%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;31;16;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;WNW;10;62%;2%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;19;14;Clouds and sun;19;11;SW;11;71%;35%;3

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;27;16;Mostly sunny, warm;30;16;WSW;12;52%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;26;18;Rain and a t-storm;25;17;ENE;7;81%;80%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;31;26;A passing shower;31;25;E;17;74%;80%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;24;18;A couple of t-storms;24;18;ENE;7;100%;72%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;Sunny and beautiful;27;13;ENE;15;22%;3%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;17;3;Hazy sunshine;21;5;SW;5;38%;1%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;12;73%;71%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;14;Sunshine, very hot;36;14;N;8;36%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;24;14;Mostly sunny;25;15;NNE;10;61%;2%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;29;17;Rain, not as warm;25;20;ENE;7;71%;95%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;32;23;Partly sunny, warm;31;24;NNW;21;54%;2%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Rain;28;26;A stray thunderstorm;29;27;ESE;12;74%;55%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, nice;26;10;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;SSE;7;49%;2%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;24;A passing shower;30;26;E;13;71%;81%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;19;10;Spotty showers;18;9;WSW;15;60%;70%;3

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;Sun and some clouds;20;12;NNE;15;57%;4%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sun and clouds;31;24;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;S;13;52%;1%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Periods of rain;19;10;Spotty showers;17;10;SSW;14;80%;82%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;33;17;Not as hot;28;11;NNW;14;22%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;30;17;Mostly sunny, warm;31;18;N;11;42%;65%;6

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;32;22;Hazy sun;34;22;SSE;10;11%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;34;26;Abundant sunshine;32;25;W;13;59%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Warm with sunshine;33;17;Sunny and very warm;33;18;SE;7;42%;0%;6

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm or two;31;25;Spotty showers;32;26;S;16;65%;88%;7

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;22;13;Increasing clouds;21;18;SE;9;62%;65%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;32;25;Hazy sun;34;25;ESE;18;53%;3%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Variable cloudiness;27;22;A couple of t-storms;28;22;NW;10;64%;86%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;7;Brief a.m. showers;18;5;NNW;13;70%;73%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Not as warm;22;14;Nice with some sun;23;15;E;7;69%;7%;4

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and very warm;29;18;Showers and t-storms;21;14;NW;9;80%;87%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;34;25;SW;7;65%;78%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;21;12;Variable cloudiness;19;9;W;10;77%;44%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm or two;27;12;Cooler;20;11;NW;9;73%;36%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;16;13;Windy;15;9;SSW;43;87%;95%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;31;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;W;9;79%;72%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;31;19;Sunny and hot;34;19;NE;5;23%;2%;7

