2,000 applicants turn up for 59 job openings at Taiwan’s main airport

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite the travel crisis caused by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a total of 2,000 people still turned up to take part in written tests for 59 available job openings with the Taoyuan International Airport Corporation (TIAC), reports said Saturday (Sept. 5).

While traffic at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport was still limited, the company said that once the pandemic was over, travel would resume, explaining why the airport needed new staff and why so many candidates had shown up, CNA reported.

Work on Taoyuan’s third terminal and third runway was continuing unabated as yet another sign of confidence in the future of air travel and international tourism, according to TIAC.

About 30 percent of the openings available Saturday were for entry jobs which could be done by staff without experience, thus attracting new graduates. The other 70 percent were targeted at experienced applicants with specific degrees and certifications.

The results of Saturday’s written tests will be announced on Oct. 7, with a round of oral exams scheduled for Oct. 24. At present, the government has no plans to reopen the country to mass tourism.