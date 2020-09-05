Taiwan recalls half million non-medical grade masks from China within one day

Protesters threw masks in the street outside a Carry factory in New Taipei Friday Sept. 4 Protesters threw masks in the street outside a Carry factory in New Taipei Friday Sept. 4 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first day of a recall of non-medical grade masks imported from China and passed off as Taiwanese products by a local company brought in more than half a million masks, reports said Saturday (Sept. 5).

Over the course of Friday (Sept. 4), citizens brought in a total of 535,900 of the items bearing the name of Carry Mask. The company’s chief had been questioned and released on bail after coming up with a number of unrelated excuses for why he had imported Chinese masks and relabeled them as Taiwanese.

The total number of Carry masks to be recalled could exceed 5 million, CNA reported Saturday. Most of the masks had been distributed in New Taipei City, with some reaching Yilan County and Taipei City. Consumers have until Sept. 11 to return any masks they believe were involved in Carry’s scheme to pharmacies or health offices.

Government officials denied that any other companies had been caught conducting similar scams, but emphasized that the country of origin for a mask should be mentioned on its label.

The Chinese masks, which had been intended for industrial use only, will be temporarily stored by the post office system or the duration of the investigation, reports said. Whether they will be destroyed or supplied for non-medical use remains unresolved.

In a protest against Carry Mask, a couple of angry consumers went to its factory in New Taipei City’s Bali District Friday evening and threw the company's masks around in the street, reports said.