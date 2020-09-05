Clip TV and coocaa cooperation live streaming breaks e-commerce record with 2000 in sales

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIENAM - Media OutReach - 5 September 2020 - Clip TV and coocaa cooperated live streaming in more than 10 popular Vietnamese media platforms witnessed new record-high numbers on September 3, drew nearly 36.000 views and more than 42.000 likes.

That was the first time ever coocaa brand and Clip TV cooperated for the launching event of their newest product: 40S3G TV. Customers could purchase the product with 5000K value coupons along with lifetime memberships at the live stream showed on September 3 at 20:00. Immediately, on September 4, the first wave of sales of 2000 units was all sold out. Along with that impressive deal, customers who buy the first 1000 units can get an extra year of free which means 2+1=3 years of warranty.









With high-end quality and breathtaking price, 40S3G TV was launched in more than 10 popular Vietnamese media platforms including VN Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Lazada, Clip TV app, Facebook pages of Đời sống, Thính, Vietnamnet, GenK, 2Sao.

This first time ever cross-brand cooperation spells a new chapter of TV watching experience and overturns the traditional habits of family entertainment. Coocaa 40S3G latest smart TV provides you with all free content from Clip TV, which enable all customers to watch any their favorite show at any time with no advertisements placed in. Just as easy and smooth as you want.

Now the second wave of flash sale at the best offer of 3.999.000VND will launch on coocaa Lazada online flagship store at https://bit.ly/3hpjP0e on September 9. Seize this unbelievable opportunity and click in for the best treat!

coocaa is a registered trademark of the market-leading TV manufacturer Skyworth. Also, even coocaa has just launched, it already has 23 years Japan standard quality since their product was produced by a Toshiba factory with a really high standard. coocaa joined Vietnamese market at the end of 2018, selling 5 smart TV models' on Lazada including 55S5G, 50S5G, 40S5G, 40S5C and 32S5C, and set many records for top best-selling products on this e-commerce platform.



