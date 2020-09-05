Taiwan's second bloody pit bull attack in two weeks, 4 injured

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three men living in Taichung were assaulted and injured by two pit bulls on Thursday (Sept. 3), marking the second bloody attack by the aggressive dog breed in the country within the past fortnight.

CCTV footage shows two pit bulls attacking a man, surnamed Pan (潘), 52, after he stepped out of a house in Dali District. Pan fell to the ground but managed to stand up again. Two men in their 60s helped Pan but were also attacked by the two dogs.

The two dogs left after the assault and the three victims were taken to hospital for treatment. Pan suffered multiple dog bite wounds to his hands, back, and knees. The other two victims had bruises on their legs.

Media reported the two dogs were raised by a man living in the same neighborhood but were not properly confined at his property. The two dogs were later sent to a temporary shelter out of safety concerns.

12 days ago, a 50-year-old scooter rider surnamed Liao (廖) was attacked by a pit bull when stopping at an intersection in Yulin County, central Taiwan. The pit bull was seen jumping from another scooter when the two men were slowing down before a red light.

The dog attacked Liao and caused a 20-cm-long wound on his right thigh. The family of the victim claimed the dog had previously assaulted other residents in the community and neighbors are afraid of the animal.

There have been multiple reports of pit bull attacks on humans and other breeds of dogs nationwide before the two incidents. Government data shows there are over 1,000 pit bulls in the country.

The Cabinet classified pit bulls as an aggressive breed of dog in 2015. According to Article 20 of the Animal Protection Act (動保法), such dogs must be accompanied by their adult owners at all times, be placed on a leash that does not exceed 1.5 meters in length, and should be muzzled in public places. Violators can face fines of between NT$30,000 (US$1,022) to NT$150,000.

The law deems the following types of dogs as aggressive breeds: American pit bull terriers, Japanese Tosa, Neapolitan Mastiffs, Dogo Argentino, Brazilian Mastiff, and mastiffs.