Taiwan Navy to spend NT$5 billion on new radar systems

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Given the increasingly aggressive reconnaissance missions by China’s navy and air force,Taiwan’s Navy plans to spend NT$5 billion (US$172.2 million) on replacing its radar systems, reports said Saturday (Sept. 5).

Over the past few months, Chinese warplanes have repeatedly entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) before being chased away by Taiwanese jets. The communist country’s warships have also sailed both through the Taiwan Strait and on the Pacific east of the island nation.

The project for new radars was approved in early August and its actual implementation will take a decade, from 2021 until 2030, the Liberty Times reported. According to Ministry of National Defense budget projections, NT$20 million is needed for preparatory measures during the first year of the radar plan, 2021.

All of the more than a dozen radar stations based high in the mountains and in remote areas need to be upgraded or replaced, according to the Liberty Times report. Most of the existing installations are at least 20 years old, with some parts already way past their expiry date, while their ability to resist interference is also too low.

In addition to acquiring new radar systems, the military also plans to establish a special center to process information collected by the radars.