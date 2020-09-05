Melbourne Rebels qualify for Super Rugby Australia playoffs

NEWCASTLE, Australia (AP) — Matt Toomua has booted the Melbourne Rebels into the Super Rugby Australia playoffs with a conversion on the siren to secure a 34-30 win over the Western Force in their final regular-season match.

The Rebels needed to beat the Force by four or more points to earn a playoff berth ahead of the New South Wales Waratahs. Toomua calmly slotted the conversion after the match-winning try.

“A little bit of relief and just really proud of the boys, we stuck at it there,” Rebels captain Dane Haylett-Petty said. “Credit to the Force, for a long period of the game there they were on top of us and it was a great effort to fight back and score that try.”

The Rebels will meet the Queensland Reds in the semifinals next Saturday. The winner of that match will meet the ACT Brumbies in Canberra on Sept. 19.

