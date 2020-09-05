Taiwan trade official says now best time to finalize FTA with US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — John Deng (鄧振中), Cabinet minister without portfolio and chief negotiator of the Office of Trade Negotiations, stated on Friday (Sept. 5) that now is the best time to finalize a free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S.

Deng said that after the Tsai administration announced last week that restrictions on U.S. pork containing ractopamine and cattle older than 30 weeks would be relaxed, responses from American congressional leaders, congressmen, and representatives have been very positive. He also revealed that Taiwan Representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) told him that officials in Washington are ecstatic about this new development and will ask the U.S. government to start trade negotiations with Taiwan as soon as possible, Liberty Times reported.

Deng explained that because Taiwan has handled the epidemic well, countries want further exchanges with Taipei. “This is probably the best time. Any time earlier or later might not be as good as it is now,” he said.

Deng pointed out that soon after Taiwan’s loosening of American pork restrictions, the U.S. and Taiwan announced on Aug. 31 a conference titled "Economic and Commercial Dialogue," which will cover issues relating to semiconductors, 5G, strategies in the Indo-Pacific region, and supply chain restructuring. He said that such a meeting had not previously been possible.

Deng pointed out that finalizing an FTA is the “final goal” of Taiwan and the nation must work hard to achieve this. Although it is normal for negotiations to last for several years, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) announcement last week has streamlined the process to ink a Taiwan-US FTA.

In the future, Taiwan-U.S. economic and trade cooperation will become stronger, Deng added, saying this will also affect Taiwan’s relations with other countries. The opportunity to draft a trade agreement with the U.S. is definitely worthwhile, Deng said, stressing Taiwan would not do so at the cost of public health.