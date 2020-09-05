Spanish woman killed by truck in south Taiwan

Rescue workers at the scene of the accident in Manzhou Friday (Sept. 4) evening Rescue workers at the scene of the accident in Manzhou Friday (Sept. 4) evening (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Spanish woman motorcyclist died after a truck hit her on a road in south Taiwan’s Pingtung County on Friday (Sept. 5) evening.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. in Manzhou when a blue truck driven by a man surnamed Liu (劉), 31, suddenly veered across the road and hit the woman who was traveling in the opposite direction, CNA reported.

The Spanish woman, aged 26, had to be freed from a ditch under the truck and the scooter with the help of residents who pulled the vehicle away. She was still alive at the time but after being transferred to a hospital in nearby Hengchun, doctors said she passed away.

The woman had been visiting Taiwan for tourism, local police said. Alcohol tests showed that driving under the influence had not been a factor in the accident, though it was still not known why the driver of the truck suddenly changed direction, the CNA report said.