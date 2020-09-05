Taiwan confirms Filipino migrant, woman working in Indonesia as coronavirus cases

A disinfection zone at a market in the Philippines A disinfection zone at a market in the Philippines (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A migrant worker from the Philippines and a Taiwanese returning from work in Indonesia are Taiwan’s two latest Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the total up to 492, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (Sept. 5).

Case No. 491 is a migrant worker from the Philippines who showed no symptoms of the virus when he entered Taiwan, said CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥). The man in his 30s arrived on Sept. 3, and nine fellow passengers were asked to isolate.

Case No. 492 is a Taiwanese woman in her 30s who lost her sense of smell when she was working in Indonesia. She did not seek medical care in the Southeast Asian country but reported her symptoms to airport health staff when she arrived in Taiwan on Friday (Sept. 4), the CECC said.

A colleague who returned with her and two passengers in the rows in front and behind on the flight were isolating at home.

The country’s death toll from the pandemic remains at seven, with 400 cases imported, 55 local, 36 originating from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," and one case of an undetermined nature, a Belgian engineer who arrived in Taiwan in early May.