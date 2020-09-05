UK seeks to boost trade ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.K. is looking forward to strengthening its trade relationship with Taiwan, a senior trade official said this week.

“I take a very strong interest in our superb bilateral trade relationship with Taiwan,” said Greg Hands, minister of state in the Department of International Trade, during a parliamentarian session Thursday (Sep. 3). He mentioned that both sides will commence bilateral trade talks in autumn, which have been held almost annually since 1991.

“Taiwan through its membership of the World Trade Organization is committed to the same values of free trade and free markets as we are, and we look forward to deepening our relationship with Taiwan in the coming trade talks,” said Hands. He also commended Taiwan for providing assistance to the U.K. during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement issued on Friday (Sep. 4), Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed appreciation for Hands’ remarks. “Taiwan looks forward to furthering cooperation with the U.K. and together promoting more trade and economic exchanges” in the post-COVID era, stated MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安).

According to MOFA, the U.K. is Taiwan’s third-largest trade partner in Europe, while Taiwan is the U.K.’s seventh-largest trade partner in the Asia Pacific region.