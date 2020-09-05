Czech Republic-Scotland Nations League game called off

Israel's Hatem Abd Elhamed, left and Scotland's Stuart Armstrong battle for the ball , during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Sco... Israel's Hatem Abd Elhamed, left and Scotland's Stuart Armstrong battle for the ball , during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Scotland and Israel, at Hampden Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Israel's Bibras Natcho, left, and Scotland's Kieran Tierney bump fists after the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Scotland and Israel,... Israel's Bibras Natcho, left, and Scotland's Kieran Tierney bump fists after the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Scotland and Israel, at Hampden Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Czech Republic's Borek Dockal, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring from a penalty kick, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match bet... Czech Republic's Borek Dockal, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring from a penalty kick, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Slovakia and the Czech Republic in Bratislava, Slovakia, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (Jaroslav Novak/TASR via AP)

Slovakia's Norbert Gyomber, left, and Lukas Masopust of the Czech Republic, vie for the ball, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Slo... Slovakia's Norbert Gyomber, left, and Lukas Masopust of the Czech Republic, vie for the ball, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Slovakia and the Czech Republic in Bratislava, Slovakia, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (Jaroslav Novak/TASR via AP)

PRAGUE (AP) — The Nations League game between the Czech Republic and Scotland scheduled for Monday will not take place, according to the central European nation's football association.

The Czechs beat Slovakia 3-1 on Friday evening but have been hit with a coronavirus outbreak in the build-up to the match.

A statement on the FACR website read: “The national team will not play against Scotland on Monday due to representatives decision and the current situation with the Covid-19.”

Scotland were due to travel to Olomouc on Sunday after drawing 1-1 against Israel in Glasgow in their opening match on Friday.

