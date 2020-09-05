Steven Bergwijn scores as Netherlands beats Poland 1-0

Netherlands' Hans Hateboer kicks the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in the Johan Cruyff ArenA in ... Netherlands' Hans Hateboer kicks the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Poland's coach Jerzy Brzeczek reacts during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amste... Poland's coach Jerzy Brzeczek reacts during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Netherlands' coach Dwight Lodeweges watches play during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in the Johan Cruyff Ar... Netherlands' coach Dwight Lodeweges watches play during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Poland players warm up ahead of the Nations League Group A soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Net... Poland players warm up ahead of the Nations League Group A soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Referee Georgi Kabakov, right, gestures to Netherlands' Memphis Depay during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland i... Referee Georgi Kabakov, right, gestures to Netherlands' Memphis Depay during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong, right, takes the ball away from Poland's Kamil Klich during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands... Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong, right, takes the ball away from Poland's Kamil Klich during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong, right, runs past Poland's Kamil Klich during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in ... Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong, right, runs past Poland's Kamil Klich during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Netherlands' Steven Bergwijn, top, scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in the ... Netherlands' Steven Bergwijn, top, scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong, second left, takes a shot at goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in the ... Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong, second left, takes a shot at goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Netherlands' Steven Bergwijn runs to the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in the Johan Cruyff ArenA... Netherlands' Steven Bergwijn runs to the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Dutch players celebrate after their first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in the Johan Cruyff Aren... Dutch players celebrate after their first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Steven Bergwijn scored his first international goal as the Netherlands beat Poland 1-0 Friday in their opening Nations League match in an empty Johan Cruyff Arena.

The Tottenham winger finished from close range after Hans Hateboer volleyed a pass from Frenkie de Jong back across the face of the goal in the 61st minute . It was both teams' first outing since the coronavirus pandemic slammed the brakes on international soccer.

The Netherlands, playing its first international under interim coach Dwight Lodeweges following the departure of Ronald Koeman to take the reins at Barcelona, dominated the match and could have scored more. Frenkie de Jong hit the post on the stroke of halftime after controlling a clever pass over the Poland defense by Memphis Depay on his chest.

Italy was held to a 1-1 draw by Bosnia in the night's other League A Group 1 match.

The Netherlands reached the final of the inaugural Nations League last year, where it lost 1-0 to Portugal under Koeman.

Lodeweges had to rebuild his defense in the absence of Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries and Daley Blind, but with Poland resting its captain and star striker Robert Lewandowski the Dutch defense was rarely troubled.

Poland’s best chance came when Tomasz Kedziora crossed low from the right and Krzysztof Piatek fired a first-time shot straight at Jasper Cillessen in the 32nd minute.

Depay, rumored to be a transfer target for Koeman at Barcelona, was a constant threat as he drifted between the midfield and attacking lines but fired his only clear chance well wide.

The Netherlands plays Italy on Monday in Amsterdam, while Poland faces Bosnia in Zenica.