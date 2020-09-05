UNT QBs coach charged for improper relationship at prep job

DENTON, Texas (AP) — First-year North Texas quarterbacks coach Tate Wallis was free on bond Friday after his arrest on charges of having an improper relationship with a student while in his previous job at a high school.

Wallis was arrested Thursday on two counts of improper relationship between a student and an educator, according to Denton County jail records.

North Texas said in a statement the school was “aware of charges brought against a member of our football coaching staff for a matter unrelated to his employment with the university.” North Texas said the unidentified person was placed on administrative leave and not allowed on campus or to participate in any job-related duties.

North Texas is scheduled to play its season opener Saturday night at home against Houston Baptist.

The Argyle school district released a statement Friday to the Denton-Record Chronicle that the initial report “of alleged inappropriate behavior came in the spring of 2020 when a student told an Argyle High School teacher, who immediately reported it to the Argyle ISD Police Chief and the Argyle High School Principal." The alleged incidents occurred during 2018 and 2019, according to the statement.

Wallis was named the UNT quarterbacks coach on Jan. 31 after the past two seasons as offensive coordinator at Argyle High School. He previously served as an assistant coach at Baylor and at another Texas high school.

