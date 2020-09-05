New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|41.25
|41.87
|39.35
|39.77 Down 1.60
|Oct
|41.60
|42.19
|39.75
|40.15 Down 1.57
|Nov
|41.98
|42.56
|40.20
|40.59 Down 1.52
|Dec
|42.33
|42.90
|40.65
|41.02 Down 1.48
|Jan
|42.78
|43.23
|41.10
|41.44 Down 1.43
|Feb
|43.12
|43.56
|41.52
|41.83 Down 1.37
|Mar
|43.19
|43.85
|41.88
|42.20 Down 1.31
|Apr
|43.47
|44.11
|42.21
|42.53 Down 1.26
|May
|43.97
|44.41
|42.50
|42.84 Down 1.19
|Jun
|43.97
|44.36
|42.85
|43.09 Down 1.15
|Jul
|44.11
|44.48
|43.07
|43.30 Down 1.11
|Aug
|44.28
|44.89
|43.22
|43.49 Down 1.07
|Sep
|44.30
|44.44
|43.55
|43.66 Down 1.02
|Oct
|43.81
|Down .98
|Nov
|44.90
|45.29
|43.65
|43.94
|Down .95
|Dec
|43.93
|44.11
|43.93
|44.04
|Down .92
|Jan
|44.15
|Down .89
|Feb
|44.27
|Down .86
|Mar
|44.39
|Down .83
|Apr
|44.51
|Down .81
|May
|45.30
|45.80
|44.40
|44.63
|Down .79
|Jun
|44.73
|Down .77
|Jul
|44.84
|Down .74
|Aug
|44.97
|Down .71
|Sep
|45.10
|Down .69
|Oct
|45.22
|Down .68
|Nov
|45.99
|46.46
|45.15
|45.35
|Down .67
|Dec
|45.43
|Down .67
|Jan
|45.53
|Down .65
|Feb
|45.63
|Down .63
|Mar
|45.73
|Down .60
|Apr
|45.82
|Down .58
|May
|46.04
|46.04
|45.84
|45.93
|Down .57
|Jun
|46.01
|Down .56
|Jul
|46.10
|Down .56
|Aug
|46.22
|Down .53
|Sep
|46.32
|Down .52
|Oct
|46.45
|Down .50
|Nov
|46.60
|Down .48
|Dec
|46.68
|Down .47
|Jan
|46.80
|Down .47
|Feb
|46.88
|Down .46
|Mar
|46.96
|Down .45
|Apr
|47.07
|Down .43
|May
|47.15
|Down .42
|Jun
|47.22
|Down .41
|Jul
|47.34
|Down .39
|Aug
|47.43
|Down .38
|Sep
|47.56
|Down .37
|Oct
|47.68
|Down .35
|Nov
|47.81
|Down .34
|Dec
|47.85
|Down .33
|Jan
|47.94
|Down .32
|Feb
|48.01
|Down .32
|Mar
|48.11
|Down .31
|Apr
|48.21
|Down .30
|May
|48.35
|Down .29
|Jun
|48.45
|Down .28
|Jul
|48.58
|Down .26
|Aug
|48.69
|Down .25
|Sep
|48.81
|Down .23
|Oct
|48.92
|Down .22
|Nov
|49.03
|Down .20
|Dec
|49.08
|Down .19
|Jan
|49.12
|Down .19
|Feb
|49.24
|Down .18
|Mar
|49.33
|Down .18
|Apr
|49.48
|Down .17
|May
|49.62
|Down .17
|Jun
|49.77
|Down .16
|Jul
|49.89
|Down .15
|Aug
|49.99
|Down .15
|Sep
|50.09
|Down .14
|Oct
|50.17
|Down .14
|Nov
|50.23
|Down .13
|Dec
|50.25
|Down .13
|Jan
|50.29
|Down .13
|Feb
|50.37
|Down .13
|Mar
|50.45
|Down .13
|Apr
|50.59
|Down .13
|May
|50.68
|Down .13
|Jun
|50.86
|Down .13
|Jul
|50.97
|Down .13
|Aug
|51.06
|Down .13
|Sep
|51.13
|Down .13
|Oct
|51.19
|Down .13
|Nov
|51.21
|Down .13
|Dec
|51.24
|Down .13
|Jan
|51.28
|Down .13
|Feb
|51.34
|Down .13
|Mar
|51.42
|Down .13
|Apr
|51.54
|Down .13
|May
|51.63
|Down .13
|Jun
|51.80
|Down .13
|Jul
|51.91
|Down .13
|Aug
|52.00
|Down .13
|Sep
|52.08
|Down .13
|Oct
|52.13
|Down .13
|Nov
|52.16
|Down .13
|Dec
|52.21
|Down .13
|Jan
|52.25
|Down .13
|Feb
|52.32
|Down .13
|Mar
|52.40
|Down .13
|Apr
|52.51
|Down .13
|May
|52.58
|Down .13
|Jun
|52.73
|Down .13
|Jul
|52.83
|Down .13
|Aug
|52.91
|Down .13
|Sep
|52.99
|Down .13
|Oct
|53.05
|Down .13
|Nov
|53.11
|Down .13
|Dec
|53.19
|Down .13
|Jan
|53.23
|Down .13
|Feb
|53.28
|Down .13
|Mar
|53.37
|Down .13
|Apr
|53.47
|Down .13
|May
|53.53
|Down .13
|Jun
|53.64
|Down .13
|Jul
|53.74
|Down .13
|Aug
|53.84
|Down .13
|Sep
|53.93
|Down .13
|Oct
|54.01
|Down .13
|Nov
|54.07
|Down .13
|Dec
|54.13
|Down .13
|Jan
|54.18
|Down .13