BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Sep 2595 Down 39 Sep 2664 Down 39 Oct 2595 Down 39 Dec 2588 Down 33 Dec 2634 2654 2586 2595 Down 39 Mar 2625 2639 2578 2588 Down 33 May 2615 2632 2574 2584 Down 31 Jul 2602 2624 2571 2580 Down 28 Sep 2594 2612 2565 2573 Down 27 Dec 2579 2598 2559 2561 Down 24 Mar 2561 Down 24 May 2559 Down 24 Jul 2557 Down 24