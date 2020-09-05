BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2595
|Down
|39
|Sep
|2664
|Down
|39
|Oct
|2595
|Down
|39
|Dec
|2588
|Down
|33
|Dec
|2634
|2654
|2586
|2595
|Down
|39
|Mar
|2625
|2639
|2578
|2588
|Down
|33
|May
|2615
|2632
|2574
|2584
|Down
|31
|Jul
|2602
|2624
|2571
|2580
|Down
|28
|Sep
|2594
|2612
|2565
|2573
|Down
|27
|Dec
|2579
|2598
|2559
|2561
|Down
|24
|Mar
|2561
|Down
|24
|May
|2559
|Down
|24
|Jul
|2557
|Down
|24