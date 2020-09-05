  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/09/05 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Sep 2595 Down 39
Sep 2664 Down 39
Oct 2595 Down 39
Dec 2588 Down 33
Dec 2634 2654 2586 2595 Down 39
Mar 2625 2639 2578 2588 Down 33
May 2615 2632 2574 2584 Down 31
Jul 2602 2624 2571 2580 Down 28
Sep 2594 2612 2565 2573 Down 27
Dec 2579 2598 2559 2561 Down 24
Mar 2561 Down 24
May 2559 Down 24
Jul 2557 Down 24