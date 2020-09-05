  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/09/05 01:50
A man fishes as lightning flashes in the night sky during a storm in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A boy waves to the crew of the Astral rescue vessel from the deck of the Louise Michel rescue vessel, a French patrol boat currently manned by activis...
The pack rides during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race which starts and ends in Nice, southern France, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP P...
A Belarusian opposition supporter holds an old Belarusian national flag in front of a police line during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2...
A poster of Barcelona soccer player Lionel Messi is reflected in a window of a FC Barcelona store in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Barce...
Actress Tilda Swinton sits in the auditorium wearing a face mask during the opening ceremony of the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice...
Year seven pupils Henry Holness, left, and Eddie Favell raise their hands in class during their first day at Kingsdale Foundation School in London, Th...
Children sit around a fire to warm themselves during a cold afternoon in Duduza township, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, ...
A man walks beside a flooded road in the town of Shaqilab, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, Aug. 31, ...
The pack rides during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Gap and Privas, France, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Christ...
The full moon shines through clouds seen from the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, early Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

AUG. 28 - SEPT. 3, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Pavel Golovkin in Moscow.

