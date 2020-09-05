AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

The full moon shines through clouds seen from the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, early Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) The full moon shines through clouds seen from the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, early Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The pack rides during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Gap and Privas, France, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Christ... The pack rides during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Gap and Privas, France, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

A man walks beside a flooded road in the town of Shaqilab, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, Aug. 31, ... A man walks beside a flooded road in the town of Shaqilab, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

Children sit around a fire to warm themselves during a cold afternoon in Duduza township, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, ... Children sit around a fire to warm themselves during a cold afternoon in Duduza township, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, as bitterly cold weather continues for a second day. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Year seven pupils Henry Holness, left, and Eddie Favell raise their hands in class during their first day at Kingsdale Foundation School in London, Th... Year seven pupils Henry Holness, left, and Eddie Favell raise their hands in class during their first day at Kingsdale Foundation School in London, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Schools in England are starting to reopen with special measures in place to deal with the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Actress Tilda Swinton sits in the auditorium wearing a face mask during the opening ceremony of the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice... Actress Tilda Swinton sits in the auditorium wearing a face mask during the opening ceremony of the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

A poster of Barcelona soccer player Lionel Messi is reflected in a window of a FC Barcelona store in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Barce... A poster of Barcelona soccer player Lionel Messi is reflected in a window of a FC Barcelona store in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Barcelona is banking on a face-to-face meeting with Messi to try to convince him to stay. Talks with his father/agent are expected this week in Barcelona but the club also hopes to sit down with the player himself. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A Belarusian opposition supporter holds an old Belarusian national flag in front of a police line during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2... A Belarusian opposition supporter holds an old Belarusian national flag in front of a police line during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Tens of thousands of demonstrators have gathered in the capital of Belarus, beginning the fourth week of daily protests demanding that the country's authoritarian president resign. The protests began after an Aug. 9 presidential election that protesters say was rigged and officials say gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. (Tut.By via AP)

The pack rides during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race which starts and ends in Nice, southern France, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP P... The pack rides during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race which starts and ends in Nice, southern France, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

A boy waves to the crew of the Astral rescue vessel from the deck of the Louise Michel rescue vessel, a French patrol boat currently manned by activis... A boy waves to the crew of the Astral rescue vessel from the deck of the Louise Michel rescue vessel, a French patrol boat currently manned by activists and funded by the artist Banksy, in the Central Mediterranean sea, at 50 miles (80 kilometers) south from Lampedusa, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. The group operating the ship, named after a 19th century French feminist and anarchist, said late Thursday that it rescued 89 from an inflatable boat in distress. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios)

A man fishes as lightning flashes in the night sky during a storm in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) A man fishes as lightning flashes in the night sky during a storm in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

AUG. 28 - SEPT. 3, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Pavel Golovkin in Moscow.

